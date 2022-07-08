BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,814 new cases and 5 new deaths on Friday, July 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,326,364 and the total number of deaths to 17,431.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 as of Friday; coming to a total of 559 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.
In our area, 421 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 53,221 total confirmed cases and 761 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 53,221 cases, 761 deaths (125 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,867 cases, 145 deaths (68 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,202 cases, 134 deaths (27 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,622 cases, 178 deaths (10 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,282 cases, 135 deaths (38 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,130 cases, 100 deaths (37 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,332 cases, 89 deaths (12 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,631 cases, 77 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,348 cases, 59 deaths (17 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,651 cases, 64 deaths (16 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,857 cases, 66 deaths (18 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,431 cases, 61 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,764 cases, 56 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,647 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,758 cases, 55 deaths (19 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,034 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)