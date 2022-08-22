BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,811 new cases and 18 new deaths on Monday, August 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,413,628 and the total number of deaths to 17,795.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 46 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 439 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 232 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,224 total confirmed cases and 781 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,224 cases, 781 deaths (77 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,878 cases, 151 deaths (30 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,872 cases, 137 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 8,103 cases, 182 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,047 cases, 140 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,816 cases, 104 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,762 cases, 91 deaths (13 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,032 cases, 77 deaths (16 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,634 cases, 58 deaths (9 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,977 cases, 65 deaths (10 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,208 cases, 70 deaths (11 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,730 cases, 64 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,920 cases, 59 deaths (3 new cases 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,897 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,029 cases, 55 deaths (11 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,171 cases, 13 deaths (14 new cases)