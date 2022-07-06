BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,753 new cases and 3 new deaths on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,318,114 and the total number of deaths to 17,424.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 58 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 539 hospitalized patients with 23 on ventilators.
In our area, 351 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,815 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 52,815 cases, 760 deaths (144 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,762 cases, 145 deaths (55 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,143 cases, 134 deaths (26 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,571 cases, 178 deaths (16 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,204 cases, 135 deaths (18 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,066 cases, 100 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,294 cases, 89 deaths (16 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,598 cases, 77 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,330 cases, 59 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,619 cases, 64 deaths (21 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,826 cases, 66 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,400 cases, 61 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,751 cases, 55 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,610 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,727 cases, 55 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,026 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)