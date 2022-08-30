BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,664 new cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,428,978 and the total number of deaths to 17,866.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 7 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 397 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
In our area, 439 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,891 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,891 cases, 785 deaths (156 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,040 cases, 152 deaths (63 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,933 cases, 137 deaths (20 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,274 cases, 184 deaths (69 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 8,146 cases, 140 deaths (48 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,940 cases, 104 deaths (12 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,834 cases, 91 deaths (13 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,069 cases, 77 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,665 cases, 58 deaths (9 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,061 cases, 65 deaths (21 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,246 cases, 70 deaths (3 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,796 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,954 cases, 59 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,906 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,117 cases, 55 deaths (7 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,193 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)