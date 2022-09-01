BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,514 new cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, September 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,433,525 and the total number of deaths to 17,877.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 27 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 410 hospitalized patients with 22 on ventilators.

In our area, 334 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,142 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: