BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,408 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, June 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,267,633 and the total number of deaths to 17,345.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 219 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 98 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,122 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,122 cases, 756 deaths (42 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,354 cases, 145 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,899 cases, 134 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,371 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,991 cases, 135 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,767 cases, 98 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,150 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,430 cases, 76 deaths (7 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,274 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,479 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,640 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,297 cases, 61 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,710 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,543 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,632 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 992 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)