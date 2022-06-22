BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,364 new cases and 4 new deaths on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,292,655 and the total number of deaths to 17,383.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 370 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.

In our area, 217 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,765 total confirmed cases and 758 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: