BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,364 new cases and 4 new deaths on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,292,655 and the total number of deaths to 17,383.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 370 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 217 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,765 total confirmed cases and 758 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,765 cases, 758 deaths (70 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,511 cases, 145 deaths (17 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,979 cases, 134 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,436 cases, 178 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,068 cases, 135 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,858 cases, 99 deaths (31 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,206 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,506 cases, 77 deaths (47 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,296 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,515 cases, 64 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,687 cases, 66 deaths (8 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,334 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,720 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,560 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,664 cases, 55 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,004 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)