BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,310 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, August 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,420,507 and the total number of deaths to 17,833.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 49 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 14 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 412 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.

In our area, 202 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,483 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: