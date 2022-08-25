BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,310 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, August 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,420,507 and the total number of deaths to 17,833.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 49 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 14 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 412 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 202 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,483 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,483 cases, 785 deaths (75 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,933 cases, 151 deaths (12 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,892 cases, 137 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,137 cases, 182 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,082 cases, 140 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,879 cases, 104 deaths (23 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,798 cases, 91 deaths (11 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,048 cases, 77 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,647 cases, 58 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,009 cases, 65 deaths (10 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,220 cases, 70 deaths (7 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,758 cases, 64 deaths (14 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,934 cases, 59 deaths (8 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,902 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,037 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,185 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)