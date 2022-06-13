BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,303 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, June 13, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,277,101 and the total number of deaths to 17,361.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Monday; coming to a total of 304 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 108 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,286 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,286 cases, 756 deaths (38 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,394 cases, 145 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,918 cases, 134 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,406 cases, 178 deaths (12 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,020 cases, 135 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,796 cases, 98 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,167 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,449 cases, 77 deaths (7 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,288 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,496 cases, 64 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,646 cases, 66 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,312 cases, 61 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,710 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,546 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,640 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 996 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)