BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 229 new cases and 38 new deaths on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,419 and the total number of deaths to 16,950.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 197 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.