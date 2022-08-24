BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,269 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,418,197 and the total number of deaths to 17,823.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 461 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
In our area, 206 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,408 total confirmed cases and 783 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,408 cases, 783 deaths (91 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,921 cases, 151 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,885 cases, 137 deaths (6 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,135 cases, 182 deaths (17 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,071 cases, 140 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,856 cases, 104 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,787 cases, 91 deaths (14 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,043 cases, 77 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,640 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,999 cases, 65 deaths (14 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,213 cases, 70 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,744 cases, 64 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,926 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,898 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,033 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,183 cases, 13 deaths (6 new cases)