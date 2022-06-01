BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,102 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,261,832 and the total number of deaths to 17,332.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 194 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.
In our area, 75 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,026 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,026 cases, 756 deaths (35 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,328 cases, 145 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,889 cases, 134 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,369 cases, 178 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,957 cases, 135 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,757 cases, 98 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,142 cases, 89 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,417 cases, 76 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,272 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,473 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,639 cases, 66 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,289 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,709 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,541 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 992 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)