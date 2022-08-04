BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,085 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, August 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,387,704 and the total number of deaths to 17,621.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 677 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.

In our area, 285 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,239 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: