BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,065 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, June 23, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,294,720 and the total number of deaths to 17,388.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 373 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.

In our area, 163 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,834 total confirmed cases and 759 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: