BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,021 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, June 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,265,225 and the total number of deaths to 17,341.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 214 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 70 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,080 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: