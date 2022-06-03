BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,021 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, June 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,265,225 and the total number of deaths to 17,341.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 214 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.
In our area, 70 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,080 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,080 cases, 756 deaths (33 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,348 cases, 145 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,897 cases, 134 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,370 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,983 cases, 135 deaths (18 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,764 cases, 98 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,146 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,423 cases, 76 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,274 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,475 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,639 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,290 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,709 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,542 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,628 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 992 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)