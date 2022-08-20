BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,008 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, August 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,410,817 and the total number of deaths to 17,777.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 33 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 485 hospitalized patients with 21 on ventilators.
In our area, 173 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,147 total confirmed cases and 781 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,147 cases, 781 deaths (54 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,848 cases, 151 deaths (13 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,868 cases, 136 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,100 cases, 182 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 8,036 cases, 140 deaths (41 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,806 cases, 104 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,749 cases, 91 deaths (18 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,016 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,625 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,967 cases, 65 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,197 cases, 70 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,722 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,917 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,895 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,018 cases, 55 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,157 cases, 13 deaths (4 new cases)