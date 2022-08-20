BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,008 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, August 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,410,817 and the total number of deaths to 17,777.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 33 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 485 hospitalized patients with 21 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 173 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,147 total confirmed cases and 781 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: