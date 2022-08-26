BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,944 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, August 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,422,451 and the total number of deaths to 17,843.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 15 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Friday; coming to a total of 397 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.
In our area, 266 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,554 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,554 cases, 785 deaths (71 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,967 cases, 151 deaths (34 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,896 cases, 137 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,151 cases, 182 deaths (14 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,098 cases, 140 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,885 cases, 104 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,807 cases, 91 deaths (9 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,057 cases, 77 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,649 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,022 cases, 65 deaths (13 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,229 cases, 70 deaths (9 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,773 cases, 64 deaths (15 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,936 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,905 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,095 cases, 55 deaths (58 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,186 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)