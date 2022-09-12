BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,886 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, September 12, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,444,771 and the total number of deaths to 17,931.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 28 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 333 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 241 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,798 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: