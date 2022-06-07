BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,868 new cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,269,501 and the total number of deaths to 17,350.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 27 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 246 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.
In our area, 109 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,167 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,167 cases, 756 deaths (45 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,365 cases, 145 deaths (11 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,903 cases, 134 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,381 cases, 178 deaths (10 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,998 cases, 135 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,774 cases, 98 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,157 cases, 89 deaths (7 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,432 cases, 76 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,282 cases, 59 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,482 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,640 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,300 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,710 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,543 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,632 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 994 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)