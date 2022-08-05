BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,760 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, August 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,389,464 and the total number of deaths to 17,633.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 33 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 644 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.
In our area, 254 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,312 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,312 cases, 767 deaths (73 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,633 cases, 149 deaths (29 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,764 cases, 135 deaths (16 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,999 cases, 181 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,838 cases, 139 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,603 cases, 102 deaths (25 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,628 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,960 cases, 77 deaths (12 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,552 cases, 58 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,904 cases, 65 deaths (11 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,142 cases, 69 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,680 cases, 63 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,890 cases, 58 deaths (1 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,815 cases, 38 deaths (31 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,960 cases, 55 deaths (9 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,130 cases, 12 deaths (7 new case)