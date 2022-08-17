BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,699 new cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,407,047 and the total number of deaths to 17,743.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 580 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.
In our area, 130 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,016 total confirmed cases and 775 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,016 cases, 775 deaths (21 new cases and 6 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,825 cases, 151 deaths (11 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,853 cases, 136 deaths (11 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,088 cases, 181 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,984 cases, 140 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,783 cases, 103 deaths (18 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,725 cases, 91 deaths (19 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,007 cases, 77 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,613 cases, 58 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,957 cases, 65 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,193 cases, 69 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,718 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,914 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,889 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,010 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,149 cases, 13 deaths (6 new cases)