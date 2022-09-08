BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,361 new cases and 20 new deaths on Thursday, September 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,441,618 and the total number of deaths to 17,919.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 31 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 341 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.
In our area, 306 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,625 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,625 cases, 785 deaths (88 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,271 cases, 152 deaths (56 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,981 cases, 138 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,383 cases, 184 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 8,249 cases, 141 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,051 cases, 104 deaths (18 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,885 cases, 91 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,127 cases, 77 deaths (12 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,708 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,145 cases, 66 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,262 cases, 71 deaths (4 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,847 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,972 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,939 cases, 38 deaths (25 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,182 cases, 55 deaths (56 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,212 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)