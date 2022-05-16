BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,353 new cases and 2 new deaths on Monday, May 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,245,776 and the total number of deaths to 17,297.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Monday; coming to a total of 96 hospitalized patients with 4 on ventilators.

In our area, 67 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,790 total confirmed cases and 755 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: