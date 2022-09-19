BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,312 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, September 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,449,815 and the total number of deaths to 17,981.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 43 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 277 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 299 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 59,067 total confirmed cases and 797 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 59,067 cases, 797 deaths (106 new cases and 8 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,459 cases, 154 deaths (49 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 8,032 cases, 142 deaths (13 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 8,396 cases, 185 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,347 cases, 142 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,117 cases, 104 deaths (33 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,901 cases, 91 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,193 cases, 77 deaths (24 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,718 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 5,195 cases, 67 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,292 cases, 71 deaths (11 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,878 cases, 64 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,984 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,996 cases, 38 deaths (11 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,251 cases, 55 deaths (10 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,227 cases, 13 deaths (3 new cases)