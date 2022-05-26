BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,229 new cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday, May 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,255,869 and the total number of deaths to 17,321.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 19 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 181 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.

In our area, 32 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,914 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: