BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,022 new cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,446,738 and the total number of deaths to 17,955.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 341 hospitalized patients with 12 on ventilators.

In our area, 165 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,911 total confirmed cases and 786 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: