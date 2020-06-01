NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) – 98 new cases of COVID-19, with five more deaths, but on the good side, there are now 1,840 recoveries in the the Navajo Nation.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,348



The Navajo Department of health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, coordinated the reports and sent the info to ABC4 via press release.

According to a press release from Navajo Nation, 5 more deaths have been reported bringing the number of deaths to 246

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Here are the cases per area:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,392

Crownpoint Service Unit: 520

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 287

Gallup Service Unit: 888

Kayenta Service Unit: 813

Shiprock Service Unit: 862

Tuba City Service Unit: 452

Winslow Service Unit: 103

“As we approach the end of May, let’s remain diligent and stay home and stay safe to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in our Nation. Tomorrow is also the first day of June, and many Navajo elders will be shopping for essential items, such as groceries, household items, and livestock supplies. Please take care of yourself and our precious elders. Adults 65 and older and individuals who have severe chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, and diabetes, are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Nez-Lizer team, with coordination from the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development, announced that all Bashas’ Diné Markets on the Navajo Nation would offer special shopping hours from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on June 1, specifically for elders to purchase essential items to help reduce the exposure of COVID-1

Additionally, the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services and Navajo Health Command Operations Center will be at each location and distribute information on COVID-19 prevention, and homemade masks for elders. There will also be law enforcement presence to help regulate the flow of traffic.

“During this difficult time, we ask our citizens to practice preventative measures to minimize COVID-19 exposure. Do not forget to take a face mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant products when you leave your home. Remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others and allow elders and others at high risk of severe illness to move up in shopping lines to lessen their exposure of COVID-19. Also, take the time to clean your hands and items you have brought home,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo- nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855