Coronavirus
LDH: 39,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,680 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana
WATCH NOW: Top doctors, mental health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 30
Live
Taking care of your mental health; setting boundaries amid COVID-19
Video
Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed
Video
Officials cite mistakes as CDC removes coronavirus guidance
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
More Coronavirus Headlines
Virus ignited in US no earlier than mid-January, study says
CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
Video
Virus count revised, new clusters emerge as France reopens
Baton Rouge General celebrating end of COVID-19 mission for 104 sailors stationed at the hospital
Video
Virus taking hold in rural, old plantation region of Alabama
UN chief warns leaders pandemic may cause historic famine
Meatpacking union: 44 COVID-19 deaths among workers
Health experts studying rare COVID-19 related syndrome in children
Mitch McConnell stresses need to wear face masks in public
LDH: 13 Louisiana children diagnosed with COVID-19 related syndrome, one has died
Video
You need javascript enabled to view this content or go to
source URL
.
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China
Video
Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'
Video
Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay
Video
Fauci Testifies
Video
Organ transplants dive due to virus
Video
