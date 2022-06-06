WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – A recent bill passed by the Louisiana Legislature opens up the possibility that a doctor in Louisiana who performs an abortion would be subject to large fines and years behind bars.

Jackson’s bill punishes doctors and does not criminalize a woman who decides to get an abortion.

Senator Katrina Jackson’s bill would go into effect if if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, the White House released this statement about the passing of this bill: