BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday, August 31 marks National Trail Mix Day.

This holiday may not be as popular as, say, the upcoming National Chocolate Milkshake Day in September, but the benefits of a handful of healthy trail mix are many.

According to Healthline, when the convenient snack consists of healthy nuts, seeds, and granola, it can provide consumers with protein that’s essential for muscle growth, tissue repair, and immune health.

In addition to this, it’s rich in heart-healthy fats that may decrease inflammation as well as high cholesterol levels and the chances of heart disease.

That said, when trail mix includes lots of candy, chocolate, or sugary cereals it probably isn’t the healthiest snack option.

Last summer, NBC’s Today Show featured a recipe for an energizing trail mix created by Joy Bauer that’s said to be filled with healthy fats, fiber, and protein.

If you’d like to try your hand at creating it in honor of National Trail Mix Day, directions are detailed below.

Ingredients

1 cup whole-grain cereal

1 cup light popcorn

2 tablespoons nuts (such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts or pecans)

1-2 tablespoons dried fruit (such as raisins, cranberries or chopped apricots)

1-2 tablespoons semisweet or dark chocolate chips (optional)

Directions

Combine all the ingredients and enjoy!

Click here for another trail mix recipe from the Today Show.