WATCH: OLOL announces plans for new cancer center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake has announced construction plans for a new $100 million cancer center.

The announcement was made at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Heart & Vascular Insitute at 2:30 p.m.

Speakers at the press conference:

OLOL President & CEO Scott Wester

Governor John Bel Edwards

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

OLOL Cancer Institute Transitional Chief Daniel Nuss

OLOL Chief Medical Officer Catherine O’Neal

Construction of the 80,000 square foot facility will begin in 2022. Officials said the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will include medical and surgical oncology practices, a chemotherapy/infusion center, advanced imaging and diagnostics for treatment, an infusion pharmacy, an on-site pharmacy and a conference center.

“We are excited to bring all of these services under one roof with our holistic approach to cancer therapy,” said OLOL President and CEO Scott Wester. “Patients benefit when surrounded by family, support systems and the familiarity of home—every advantage combined with advanced treatments and care beyond their cure.”

There are three potential sites for the new facility and it will stand adjacent to the OLOL Regional Medical Center, according to Wester.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the new cancer center will be a “tremendous asset” to the area and state.

“Investments such as this are helping Louisiana to become a healthcare destination,” said Edwards.