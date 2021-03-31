Watch Live: Gov. Edwards and Mayor Cantrell attend groundbreaking ceremony for Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health at Delgado

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday morning, leaders of Ochsner Health, Delgado Community College, and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System were joined by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and members of state and local government to celebrate breaking ground for the new Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health at the Delgado City Park Campus.

The state-of-the-art facility will consolidate Delgado’s existing Charity School of Nursing and most Allied Health programs under one roof for the first time.

In February, Delgado and Ochsner announced a new partnership to train the next generation of health professionals in Louisiana. Ochsner has committed $20 million toward the partnership, including $10 million toward the new, state-of-the-art building.