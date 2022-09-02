BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Labor Day weekend, thousands of Americans are expected to take to local stores in search of specials and an average of 2.6 million passengers are likely to depart from U.S. airports on both Saturday and Sunday, according to a Washington Post report.

As locals in Baton Rouge enjoy the holiday weekend, Capital Region Crime Stoppers urges them to use caution.

A Thursday, September 1st post on the agency’s social media account included several activities that individuals and families may include in their weekend plans, as well as the ways in which they can remain safe while enjoying each activity.

The potentially life-saving suggestions from Crime Stoppers are listed below.

Travel Safety

Find out what disasters may occur where you’re traveling and how you would get information in the event of the disaster.

Pay attention to the weather forecast for your destination.

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive. Designate a driver who won’t drink.

Be well rested and alert: give your full attention to the road.

Let someone know where you’re headed and give them your route, as well as your estimated arrival time.

Lock your homes and leave a few lights on to deter burglaries.

Rip Currents

If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, turn and swim towards the shore. If you can’t swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head towards the shore.

Stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties. Permanent rip currents often exist near these structures.

Make sure children in or near the water are under supervision at all times and are nearby.

Grilling Safety

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Never grill indoors- not in your house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

