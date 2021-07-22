Walmart offering free health screenings and more on Wellness Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart’s Free Wellness Day is back!

On Saturday, July 24, over 4,700 Walmart pharmacies across the country are helping you look out for your health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you show up on Saturday, Walmart is making these resources available:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

Walmart Wellness Day started in 2014 and seven years later you can check whether your local Walmart is participating at The Wellness Hub.