‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ from anywhere, this Saturday and next

MANDEVILLE, LA – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Northshore and New Orleans residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 14 and 21.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the area.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

The two events are as follows:

Northshore Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 14, 2020 with Virtual Opening Ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

View Only Promise Garden located at Shavers-Whittle Construction

815 Rapatel Street Mandeville, LA — open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Orleans Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 21, 2020 with Virtual Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m.

View Only Promise Garden located at Lafreniere Park Metairie, LA

(W. Napoleon Ave Entrance) — open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Alysia Evans, Manager of the Northshore and New Orleans Walks to End Alzheimer’s. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Louisiana alone, there are more than 92,000 people living with the disease and 231,000 caregivers.