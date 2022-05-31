GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Some statistics indicate that approximately 20 million people in the United States struggle with a substance use disorder.

Substance use disorders occur when a person repeatedly uses alcohol or drugs in a way that negatively impacts their health and disrupts their ability to carry out their responsibilities at work, school, or home.

In an effort to reduce problems related to substance use and other health issues on a local level, a ‘Mental Health, Substance Use, Recovery & Wellness Summit’ will be held in Ascension Parish’s Lamar Dixon Ballroom (9039 S St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales, LA) Thursday, June 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will provide participants with solution-focused discussions on the topic, recovery-focused information and resources, as well as engaging speakers who are experts on the topic.

Participants will also be able to enjoy dinner and networking opportunities.

Register to attend by clicking here.