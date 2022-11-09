EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2022, Bondage Breaking Ministries started an International Apostolic Training Center in El Dorado, Ark. This month, they are presenting Flowing in the Apostolic, a training event hosted in El Dorado.

The event will be held on November 17 and 18, 2022, at 7 PM on both nights. The organization says, “Those who have an Apostolic and Prophetic calling on their life will understand more about their gifts and assignments in the Kingdom of God.”

Demond L. Tolliver will be the guest speaker at the event. It is located at St. James Baptist Church – VOF Building, 608 S. M.L. K. BLVD, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730. To register, call (972) 215-6653.