BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Implementing a weekly workout routine into your schedule comes with a host of perks, including an improvement in mental health and mood, increased weight control, and a reduced risk of heart disease.

But some people find that sticking to the same workout routine week after week can become boring and lead to a loss of enthusiasm about an activity that should be enjoyable.

One of the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge’s (BREC) weekly events may be the perfect solution for bored fitness enthusiasts.

Every Monday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Independence Park (7500 Independence Boulevard), locals participate in a group workout called ‘Cardio at the Pavilion.’

The group says routines include yoga and even line dancing.

Anyone six years of age and older is invited to participate in the free weekly workouts.

Click here for more information.