Liberty's Kitchen Gala, Come Grow With Us

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – There’s a lot on the menu at Liberty’s Kitchen.

It’s a place that provides a pathway for young people to create and achieve their vision of success.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the kitchen with Chef De Borah Wells.

With them is one of the trainees from Liberty’s Kitchen, Stephen Neal.

They’re prepping for Liberty’s Kitchen Gala, Come Grow With Us.

That’s on Friday, September 30 at 7 pm at the Ace Hotel at 600 Carondelet Street in New Orleans.

The big party features local chefs who join with Liberty’s Kitchen trainees.

Here are the recipes of what’s cooking at Liberty’s Kitchen:

Sweet Onion Panéed Chicken with Garlic-Chili Rubbed Kale

6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

3 c buttermilk

6 eggs, beaten

3 c hot sauce

½ c champagne vinegar

20 oz kale (curly or dinosaur), chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 c garlic chili paste

3-4 large sweet onions, cut into chunks

5 c all-purpose flour, seasoned with 1 c Creole Seasoning (recipe below)

3 cups shortening for frying

1-2 red onions, sliced paper thin and soaked in cold water (to remove the sharpness)

salt and pepper (2 tsp each plus some to taste)

Creamy Garlic and Sweet Chili Dressing to taste (recipe below)

-Cut each breast half into 3-4 long strips. Place the chicken in a large, non-metal container with 2 cups of the buttermilk, 2 tsp each of the salt and pepper, and 2 cups of the hot sauce. Rub all of the pieces until well coated in the mixture, cover and refrigerate at least four hours or overnight.

-To make the onion batter, place the onion chunks, the remaining buttermilk, eggs, champagne vinegar, ½ c of garlic chili paste and the remaining hot sauce in a high-powered blender or food processor. Blend on high until the mixture is pureed and has a texture like applesauce. If the sauce is too thick, a little bit of milk or buttermilk can be added. Pour into a shallow container.

-Divide flour into two containers, reserving 1 c flour.

-Create a “breading station” by laying out the following in order: flour, onion batter, flour.

-Dredge each piece of chicken in flour until all parts are coated. Pat the flour in, then leave the chicken in the flour for five minutes.

-Dip each piece of chicken into the onion batter, ensuring that all white parts have been coated. Lay the pieces in the second flour container and press flour into both sides of each piece. Allow chicken to rest in the flour and pat on additional flour as needed. Note: always work with each piece in the same order so that each piece is properly rested.

-Allow the chicken to continue to rest while oil is heated to 350 degrees.

-Place kale in a large bowl. Sprinkle with salt to taste and gently massage garlic chili paste into the leaves to taste, about 1 cup. Note: Do this as close to serving time as possible to prevent wilting. Refrigerate until plating time.

-Fry a few pieces of chicken at a time, for 3-4 minutes on one side and another 2 minutes on the other.

-Place the chicken on a rack with a sheet tray underneath (or a pan with a thick layer of paper towels)

-Sprinkle each piece with salt as soon as they are removed from the oil.

-Skim the oil with a slotted spoon as needed before frying additional pieces.

-Keep warm.

-Lay a handful of kale on a serving dish. Lay 6-8 pieces (or divide the pieces by the number of servings desired) over the kale. Drizzle lightly with Creamy Garlic and Sweet Chili Dressing, then top with a few pieces of red onion.

Creole Seasoning

4 tsp garlic powder

4 tsp onion powder

2 tsp sweet paprika powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 bay leaf

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

-Whisk it all until it becomes a unified color (no individual powdered seasonings should be visible)

Creamy Garlic and Sweet Chili Dressing

1 c mayonnaise

½ c sour cream

3/4 c sweet chili sauce

juice of a lime

2 T cilantro, finely chopped

-Whisk vigorously or combine in blender.

Foil Packet Seafood Boil

2 lbs red-skinned potatoes

½ lb unsalted butter

6 small pieces thawed frozen corn on the cob, cut into 1-inch-thick pieces

6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced and lightly pan roasted

1 T seafood seasoning blend (recipe below)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 ½ lb peeled and deveined large shrimp (frozen)

Zest of 2 lemons

2 lemons, cut into wedges

1 c dry white wine

2 T liquid smoke, optional (see note in instructions)

6 tsp chopped fresh parsley

-Preheat a grill to medium.

-Microwave the potatoes until softened but not fully cooked, about 5 minutes. Let cool a few minutes, then dice.

-lay the garlic slices in a slightly oiled pan and roast for about 45 seconds each side.

-Put 6 T butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted. Add the potatoes, corn, garlic and seafood seasoning and toss well; season lightly with salt and pepper.

-Tear off four 18-inch-long sheets of heavy duty foil. Divide the vegetables among the foil sheets, piling them in the middle.

-Add the shrimp to the same bowl. Sprinkle with the lemon zest and a pinch of salt and pepper; toss well. Add the shrimp to the vegetable piles.

-Drizzle 3 tablespoons wine over each pile of vegetables and shrimp. Note: if you are using an electric or gas grill, drizzle a small amount of liquid smoke over each pile.

-Cut the remaining butter into 6 pieces and add a piece to each pile. Bring the short ends of the foil together and fold twice; fold in the sides to form a packet.

Grill the foil packets until the potatoes are tender and the shrimp is cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the grill and let stand 5 minutes. Carefully open the packets and sprinkle with the parsley; serve with the lemon wedges.

Seafood Seasoning

1 tsp fine kosher salt

3 T smoked paprika

3 T dry mustard

2 tsp ground bay leaves

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cayenne

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp cloves

¼ tsp cardamom

3 tsp celery powder

¼ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground ginger

-Whisk to combine.