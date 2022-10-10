Making a stop at The Dog Stop in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day.

And its picture made on school picture day.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025.

And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year.

The people on the other end of the leash make a pit stop at The Dog Stop.



Dogs who don’t want to be left home alone can sign up for a shampoo.

And get a hairdo worthy of Westminster’s Best in Show.

To be a dog these days takes a lot of thought which is what they were thinking when they thought to open the place.

From pound puppies to purebreds, it’s pure therapy.

And if some of the customers look friendly & familiar, it’s probably because of the famous families they come from.

Bill Wood wonders, “these two belong to?”

The Dog Stop’s Abby Hodgson says, “Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.”

Say hello to Scar and Zanos, a couple of big, beautiful puppies.

They are Bullmastiffs

Dog parents can tune in to one of sixteen doggy cams around The Dog Stop.

Picture that.

Another part of picture day.