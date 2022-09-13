NEW ORLEANS, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living’s (TFL) Empowering People & Communities Series (EPCS) has the mission to equitably bring health education, resources, and hope to people, populations, and communities in Louisiana by increasing awareness and empowering people, populations, and communities about tobacco and tobacco-related issues.

The next webinar, A Smoker’s Body, Cancer, & Healthy Eating, will discuss how to use food as healthy alternative to tobacco/nicotine usage and educate participants on new dietary guidelines and foods to help prevent heart disease and stroke.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 27, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Virtual

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kjXpAvc7S-W879MJM6RSCw

WHO: Chelsea Morgan, CFRE American Heart Association (AHA) Vice President of Health will be speaking in junction with Chef Traci Vinent (Wellness Chef/Executive Chef & Proprietor of TVA Consulting, LLC and Mobile Kitchen Chef with American Heart Association.)

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL) engages in local and statewide tobacco control policy efforts that focus on tobacco prevention and initiation among youth, eliminating exposure to secondhand smoke, promoting cessation services, and identifying and eliminate tobacco-related disparities. TFL is guided by best practices in tobacco control and envisions a healthier Louisiana by reducing the excessive burden of tobacco use on all Louisianans. For more information visit www.tobaccofreeliving.org. To find out more about the dangers of secondhand smoke and show your support for a smoke-free Louisiana, visit www.healthierairforall.org. To learn more about quitting tobacco, visit www.quitwithusla.org.

About the Louisiana Cancer Research Center (LCRC)

Each year, more than 25,000 Louisianans receive a cancer diagnosis. The Louisiana Cancer Research Center (LCRC) serves as a collaborative hub that advances cancer research, improves prevention, and accelerates innovative treatments. LCRC brings together the collective talent of more than 200 researchers from four institutions – Tulane School of Medicine, LSU Health New Orleans, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Ochsner Health – to improve cancer outcomes for Louisianans and all those touched by the disease. Visit www.louisianacancercenter.org.

About the Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI)

LPHI is a statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit public health institute that has proudly served the residents of Louisiana for nearly 25 years. As the public health landscape shifts and changes at an ever-quickening pace, LPHI’s role is to be both responsive to the immediate public health needs of Louisiana residents and to create an environment for long-term public health improvements. LPHI has four priority areas as part of the organization’s strategic plan, including Racial Justice and Health Equity, Partnerships and Collaboration, A Healthier Louisiana, and A Thriving Organization, and aims to help all Louisianans achieve their full potential for health and wellness. For more information, visit www.lphi.org.