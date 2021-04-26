The brilliant power of plants for human health.

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, UT) You may have heard about the movie Godzilla vs. Kong. I saw a brilliant video online with a nod to the genre featuring various funky monsters. It starts with the line; “Our bodies are constantly under siege. Whom can we look to for help?”

Meet Dr. Dan Gubler. What does he do? He explained; “A Chief Scientific Officer is in charge of coming up with ideas about how best to improve human health.”

He is part of a unique Utah-based nutritional supplement company, called Brilliant, that focuses on clinical research.

Dr. Gubler told me; “The body performs millions of chemical reactions every single second and these reactions are powered by signaling cascades, like an electrical grid that powers megacities.”

Brilliant’s research is successful enough that every product they make is patented.

According to Gubler, “We’ve discovered natural compounds in plants that we put together in this formula called Connect that brings all the signaling mechanisms in the body back into balance.”

Dr. Dan searches worldwide for positive plant combinations for proactive health. I asked him to give me an example. He replied, “Inside burdock there are special natural compounds. We selectively pull out a compound called arctiin. And arctiin. has real cool signaling properties in the bodies and that is one of our flagship Brilliant products. “Connect” promotes and maintains the bio-signaling mechanism in the body.”

Brilliant has come up with three distinct products; “Connect”, “Defend” and “Enhance.”

Dr. Dan let me play in his laboratory. He showed me some secret ingredients and instructed me on how to blend these and use a machine that looked like a very fancy still. We ended up extracting an interesting plant compound. I can’t say what it is, but I can say that it was a cool blue/purple color.

