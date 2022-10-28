GALLIANO, La. (WGNO)— The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to the overdose death of a teen.

According to deputies, a 15-year-old girl died and a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after overdosing on drugs sold to them by 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne from Larose.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On October 27, just before 4:30 a.m., the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Galliano residence in reference to a 16-year-old male showing signs of a possible overdose. The deputies say when they arrived at the home, they gave the teen a dose of Narcan. EMT’s arrived shortly after to provide a second dose. LPSO says that the boy regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

On the same day, less than three hours later, deputies responded to a similar call at another Galliano residence. After receiving the call, deputies arrived and found a 15-year-old girl who was pronounced dead on the scene. According to a post made on social media, investigators believe the cause of her death was a drug overdose.

The investigation is still ongoing. Deputies are urging anyone who bought drugs from 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne to NOT take them because they say there’s an increased risk of overdose. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.