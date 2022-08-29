BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An annual event designed to promote awareness of the impact Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) has on diagnosed individuals in the Baton Rouge community is set to take place Saturday, September 3.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates that approximately 3,000 children and adults in Louisiana are living with SCD.

Individuals with SCD have an inherited red blood cell disorder that causes their red blood cells to become hard, sticky, and misshapen so that they resemble ‘C’s’ or like a farm tool called a ‘sickle.’

Though the disease can result in painful symptoms, experts say many who’ve been diagnosed are able to enjoy full lives when they have access to an informed team of healthcare providers.

The month of September has been designated as Sickle Cell Awareness Month and locals can support efforts to increase awareness about SCD by participating in a yearly event called Ryan’s Run.

The 5k run/walk aims to raise funds that provide supportive services to people living with SCD.

These services include care coordination, housing, transportation, educational workshops, hydration programs, blood drives, summer camps for children, and more.

Details related to Ryan’s Run are below.

Event Date and Time

Saturday, September 3, 2022

8 a.m.

Event Location

Galvez Plaza- North Boulevard Town Square

238 North Blvd #200, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Registration Information

Register/Pay to attend online HERE

Pick up race packets: Friday, September 2 at a location that has yet to be announced.

Sign-in on site: Sign in on site on the day of the event (Saturday, September 3) at 6:30 a.m.

Ryan’s Run is sponsored by the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (SCASL).

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor with with SCASL, click here for more information.