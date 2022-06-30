While it is possible to set up a framed swimming pool by yourself, the process is much easier when you have a partner.

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana has one of the highest drownings rates in the country; and without even reaching the peak of the Summer yet, we have already tragically lost neighbors to drowning across our State and while on vacation in other states.

As the solstice has passed and the highest temperatures of the season are upon us, families will likely return to their yearly water activities; and Attorney General Jeff Landry wants all Louisiana swimmers – whether in a pool or a pond, a lake or an ocean – to swim safe.

“According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 1-14,” explained Attorney General Landry. “While children are at the highest risk, anyone can drown so I encourage all citizens engaging in water activities to be vigilant and swim safely.”

Attorney General Landry offers the following summertime swimming safety tips:

• Avoid horseplay. Do not push people into the pool or jump on swimmers in the water. Never run around wet areas or dive in shallow or unfamiliar waters.

• Never swim alone. Always swim with someone else or under the supervision of lifeguards. Obey all rules and posted signs designated for where you are swimming.

• Be knowledgeable. Understand that different bodies of water require various levels of skill. Be aware of the water conditions and potential hazards like rip currents and depth changes that could be affected by weather.

• Wear life jackets. Whether wading, swimming, fishing, or boating – life jackets save lives. Be sure to wear one that is properly fitted and suited for your activity and swimming skill level.

• Be responsible. Swim sober, use sunscreen, take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

• Supervise your child. Always watch your children while they are swimming. Avoid any breath-holding games which can induce hyperventilation or lead to passing out.

Attorney General Landry also encourages all parents and guardians to learn CPR as it can be the deciding factor in a drowning becoming fatal or non-fatal. You may find a CPR class near you by visiting cpr.heart.org.