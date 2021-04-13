Statement from Ochsner Health on FDA and CDC guidance on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Below please find a statement from Ochsner Health regarding the FDA’s and CDC’s latest guidance on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine:

Today, the FDA and CDC released new guidance recommending that healthcare providers pause the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. This decision was made so that reports of a rare type of blood clot, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, could be investigated to determine if there is a correlation between the vaccine and this medical condition. Although this blood clot is exceptionally rare – only impacting six patients out of 6.8 million doses given – use of this vaccine is being paused out of an abundance of caution until more information is available.

Ochsner Health learned of this guidance this morning and has halted use of the J&J vaccine at all mass vaccination events, community sites and clinics effective immediately. Patients who were scheduled to receive J&J at an Ochsner vaccination site will now receive Pfizer or Moderna. Any patients impacted by this change will be contacted directly and have the option to reschedule their vaccine to a later date.

The safety of our patients and community is our highest priority. While we have not seen any of our patients experience this type of reaction, we took immediate action upon learning of this guidance and will pause the use of J&J until further notice. We have adequate supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and will not need to cancel or reschedule upcoming appointments or vaccine events.

We will continue to keep our patients and community informed about this evolving situation. For the latest information, please visit www.ochsner.org/vaccine.

– Ochsner Health

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.