Social media addiction on the rise. What signs should you be looking out for?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Social media is a big part of today’s world. We have Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok at our fingertips! However, when it comes to social media usage, some become too attached to their feeds.

It’s called Social Media Addiction. According to Dr. Niquelle Lackings, a local licensed professional counselor (LPC), this type of addiction should be taken seriously.

Lackings says, “We think of social media as just something to get your mind off something else- get away from the distractions of the world. However, the addiction piece comes in where one is too preoccupied or overly concerned with what’s going on in social media.”

Some signs of addiction include:

Oversharing

Constant use of your phone or tablet

Isolation

Crippling worry over the number of likes and notifications you receive

Need of approval through validation from followers

Lack of ability to differentiate real-life from online-life

This unhealthy relationship can often lead to the comparison of your own life to others. Depression, anxiety and low self-esteem can form as a result.

“Everyone’s got their business out there. I do like to use it sometimes if I want to post a little pic on the gram, so my friends can see me looking cute and stuff, but other than that, I don’t like to use it too much because I don’t like to let that stuff distract me from my real goals,” said Instagram user, Antonio.

Briana, a TikTok user, says, “If I don’t have my phone or social media, I feel like I am cut off from the world. I will watch a couple of TikToks and look at my phone and it is 4 hours later! That happens very often. Everyday.”

To give your mind a break, Dr. Lackings recommends doing a social detox! Turn off your notifications and restrict phone/tablet use. You can also delete the application for a few days, maybe longer!