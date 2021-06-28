(WBRE/WYOU) — You may want to check your freezers. Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several shrimp products after the FDA tested and found salmonella in a sample of frozen cooked shrimp.

Shrimp brands including Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest catch, COS, 365 and Meijer have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, according to the FDA.

The FDA released the company’s announcement on June 25 saying the affected products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

Consumers with the following products should not consume the shrimp and should return it to the place of purchase or throw it away, the FDA said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked six cases of illness in two different states from affected frozen cooked shrimp.

Even though the products were imported between December 2020 and February 2021, they may have been sold in stores more recently.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. You should call your healthcare provider if you experience any salmonella symptoms such as diarrhea and a fever of 102°F. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The CDC recommends that items and surfaces that came into contact with the recalled products be washed with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

For more information, contact the company at +(91) 402-331-0260 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GMT +5.5.