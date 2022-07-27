SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The CROWN Act, Louisiana’s law prohibiting hair discrimination, will go into effect on August 1.

Jasmine Taylor is a Shreveport author who writes self-affirmation books for young ethnic children. Her books are titled “My Beautiful Melanated Daughter” and “I Have Emotions.” She’s excited about this new law.

“I think it’s wonderful because we should be able to rock our natural hair and not be confined to what people feel is beautiful, “said Taylor.

Terri Pugh owns Setting the Standard Barber and Natural Hair Academy on Texas Street in Shreveport. Although Pugh is excited about the law, she says it’s bittersweet.

“I think that we always had to suppress who we are, cover up who we are to make others who are non-Black or indigenous feel comfortable, “said Pugh.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Act 529, more commonly known as the CROWN Act, into law in June. Taylor says it’s been a long time coming.

“I feel like our parents growing up in the ’70s, knew that it was going to be a problem with our natural hair; they would perm it to make it look like other people.”

The CROWN Act going into effect in Louisiana not only boosts self-esteem, but for Pugh, it will bring more clients to her shop looking to embrace their natural hair.

“I know I can have professional people; corporate people come to sit in my chair, not just occasionally on vacation.”

Pugh also believes the CROWN Act will bring more students to her beauty academy. She says more people will want to learn how to treat and style natural hair.

“It also creates a market to where, economically, me as an entrepreneur or entrepreneurs that I treat, won’t feel like they’re marginalized by people, to service people who are only in a (certain) economic demographic.”