MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Frederick Russell.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Russell was traveling east on Interstate 20 in a 2018 Kenworth dump truck. While traveling, he exited the roadway and struck the overpass. Russell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.